Adapt Or Die: Brian Flores Talks Changes In Indianapolis

Flores and his staff are in the beginning stages of meeting all the players here in Indianapolis. Regarding the most important thing the Dolphins can take away from this week, Flores stated, "Getting to know them. [There are] a lot of juniors here that we don't really know that well. Finding out how smart they are, the things that are important to them. I want to know about the person. We watch all of the film and have an opinion on how talented the player is. How do they work? How important is it to them? Are they going to make the sacrifices necessary to become the player they want to be?"