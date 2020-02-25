Chris Grier At Combine: Dolphins Want 'To Continue Building'

That doesn't mean Miami are already engaged in trade discussions to find the coveted signal caller. Asked if the Dolphins have had preliminary conversations about the trading up for the quarterback, "No not yet, because it's still early," Grier said. "No teams have really met with [most of] these guys and so we'll go through our process of finding out what's best for our franchise."

Grier also said he felt good about where the team was at with the current draft position, as well as the team's flexibility this offseason. "We feel good about where we are," Grier said. "A lot of things still have to happen through the draft and free agency. We have a lot of spots to fill and a lot of young players last year that did a good job. We can't rule out any position. You can think you're deep at a position and an injury changes that real quickly. The picks we've acquired and the money we have, we feel good about our flexibility to move up or stand pat."