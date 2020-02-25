The Blitz: Looking Back At Dolphins Greats At The Combine

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine got underway yesterday, but today we're looking back at some Dolphins performances at the Combine.
Jason Taylor
When Jason Taylor took his turn at the NFL Combine, scouts were lukewarm about his performance. The Akron prospect, Miami's third-round pick in the 1997 draft, was given a 65/100 for his performance – a "C" grade at the Combine.
Taylor was still able to show off his athleticism at some drills: his shuttle drill time was under 4.30, his three-cone drill was under the allotted time of 7.35 seconds and his broad jump eclipsed the 105 inch threshold.
His grade didn't matter. Taylor went on to have a storybook career with the Dolphins, capping it off with his Hall of Fame induction in 2017.
|40-Yard Dash
|Vertical Jump
|Size Rating
|Agility Score
|Overall Grade
|Hand Size
|4.67 Seconds
|32.0 Inches
|41/100
|77/100
|C (65/100)
|10.0 Inches
Zach Thomas
Scouts harped on Zach Thomas' lack of size, speed and strength. But, as we all know, Thomas went on to prove the scouts and his Combine grade wrong.
|40-Yard Dash
|Vertical Jump
|Size Rating
|Agility Score
|Overall Grade
|Hand Size
|4.85 Seconds
|28.5 Inches
|14/100
|73/100
|F (31/100)
|9.25 Inches
Chris Chambers
Chris Chambers made sure scouts knew his name at the NFL Combine in 2001. The former Dolphins wide receiver garnered an 81/100 overall rating – a "B" grade. The stat that stood out was his vertical jump.
Chambers annihilated the then vertical-jump record by 1.5 inches. The previous record of 43.5 inches had been set two years before by former running backs Jay Hinton and Jerry Azumah. Chambers' record held for four years, when future Dolphin Cameron Wake and safety Gerald Sensabaugh bested it in 2005. His 45-inch jump still qualifies for third-best in combine history.
|40-Yard Dash
|Vertical Jump
|Size Rating
|Agility Score
|Overall Grade
|Hand Size
|4.33 Seconds
|45.0 Inches
|60/100
|92/100
|B (81/100)
|9.0 Inches
Dolphins Expanding Digital And Podcast Network
The Miami Dolphins announced some new additions to their digital team and podcast network. Travis Wingfield, the former host of Locked On Dolphins, will join the Miami Dolphins podcast network as the host of “Drive Time with Travis Wingfield."
In addition to Wingfield, the team is also bringing “The Fish Tank” to the Dolphins podcast network. The show is hosted by former Dolphins receiver O.J. McDuffie and Seth Levit.
The shows join the longstanding Dolphins original, The Audible, hosted by Kim Bokamper and John Congemi.
"We are excited to bring Travis, Seth and O.J. into the Dolphins podcast network and elevate their passion and unique brand of storytelling to the community at large," said Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins.
You can listen to all of your Miami Dolphins podcasts wherever you are on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and MiamiDolphins.com.
Miami Wins Huddle For 100
The “Huddle For 100 Club Competition Winner” title belongs to the Dolphins. Last Thursday, the organization was recognized for its efforts in the League-wide initiative to make a continuous impact on local communities.
The Dolphins were the frontrunners in the initiative, accumulating over 75 million volunteer minutes from over 89,000 volunteers. Because of this, the NFL will reward the Dolphins with a $100,000 grant to be used on a community service project.