The Blitz: Looking Back At Dolphins Greats At The Combine

When Jason Taylor took his turn at the NFL Combine, scouts were lukewarm about his performance. The Akron prospect, Miami's third-round pick in the 1997 draft, was given a 65/100 for his performance – a "C" grade at the Combine.

Taylor was still able to show off his athleticism at some drills: his shuttle drill time was under 4.30, his three-cone drill was under the allotted time of 7.35 seconds and his broad jump eclipsed the 105 inch threshold.