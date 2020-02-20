Miami Dolphins Win NFL Huddle For 100 Club Competition

"I want to thank the NFL for creating the Huddle for 100 program and recognize our team, FOOTBALL UNITES™ community partners and fans for volunteering their time to strengthen South Florida," said Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel. "We appreciate our role as stewards of South Florida and believe that the power of football can make a big difference in people's lives and the cultural and charitable organizations that serve our community's needs."

Kicking off at the 2019 NFL Draft, the NFL invited fans, players, clubs and employees to join Huddle for 100, an effort to inspire 1 million people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time to make meaningful contributions to their communities. The NFL Family logged more than 300 million total minutes of community service, tripling the original goal. The Miami Dolphins contributed to this initiative with the Dolphins Huddle for 100 campaign by working to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community.