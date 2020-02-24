2020 NFL Scouting Combine Preview | Offense

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Few collegiate quarterbacks have carried the hype that followed Tua Tagovailoa into the 2019 season. With a national title under his belt, Tagovailoa's first full season as a starter was transcendent. Playing for three coordinators in as many years, the precise southpaw modified the antiquated Crimson Tide attack into an aerial display to levels never before seen in college football.

The accolades and praise piled up from scouts, analysts, and former players. Trent Dilfer – via an article from The Athletic – lauded Tagovailoa's poise, work ethic, and talent from their time together at Nike's Elite 11 camp. "He has a poise like I've never see and that goes along with talent that you rarely ever see," the former Super Bowl Champion said. "His throwing motion is so efficient. He maximizes everything he draws from the ground. Zero wasted motion. Aaron (Rodgers) is the only one I've seen like this, and he grew into it. He wasn't like this at this stage."