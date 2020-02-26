2020 NFL Scouting Combine Preview | Defense

Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Okudah will draw comparisons to the best cornerback prospects in the history of the draft, and he's every bit deserving. With the best feet and man coverage skill set in the class, Okudah can press, mirror, or drive out of a zone-turn as well as anybody. The former Buckeye checks all the athletic measurable boxes, and should pace the cornerback testing metrics accordingly.

Okudah added ball production to his resume this season with three picks and nine passes defended. A consensus All-American, Okudah has the fluid hips and change-of-direction skill set to recover on the rare occasions where he initially loses a rep. The knock on Okudah is his perceived unwillingness to tackle, but his Ohio State film is littered with open-field stops.