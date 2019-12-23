Breaking Down DeVante Parker's 1,000-Yard Season

Parker would tack on 49 more yards in the game to put him at 1,065 for 2019 and give him his third 100-yard performance of the season.

After the game, Parker was low-key about his accomplishment.

“Eventually, one of the seasons I would have 1,000,” Parker said. “It happened to be this one. Thank Fitz for that, and the O-line and everyone else.”

Parker’s previous career high since joining the Dolphins as the 14th pick in the 2015 NFL draft was 744 yards in 2016. He also never had a 1,000-yard season at the University of Louisville, but that’s only because a foot injury cut short his final college season after he had put up 855 yards in just the first six games.

As Parker has said many times, the biggest key for him always was staying healthy and, barring unforeseen circumstances, he’ll complete his first 16-game NFL season Sunday against the New England Patriots.