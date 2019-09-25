DeVante Parker Aiming For More Big Plays Against Chargers

“Rosen likes to throw the ball down the field,” Parker said during an interview on The Audible. “He’s got a great arm. He put the ball where it needed to be on that play and I just had to get a good release on the DB and he put in a perfect spot and I was able to come down with it.”

What made Parker’s catch even more impressive was that it came despite the cornerback covering him, Chidobe Awuzie, being flagged for pass interference on the play.

“I think he was holding my arm for 5, 6, 7 yards,” Parker said. “I just had to have great concentration on the ball and I was able to stick my arm and was able to come down with it.”