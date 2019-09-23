Preston Williams Pushes On As Role In Offense Grows

Williams had another near-miss in the end zone in the season opener against Baltimore, though he did score the Dolphins’ first touchdown of the season on a reception from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick .

With Rosen at quarterback, maybe it shouldn’t have been a surprise that Williams became a favorite target considering the two have a connection that goes back to high school.

“We played in The Opening together,” Williams said. “We’re familiar with each other just from past events. We’re just reuniting back here. It’s pretty cool. We’ve got to get a little bit more chemistry down, a little bit more work together so we can just polish up some things, and get on the same page. I feel like me and him will be real fine, me and Josh. Josh is a great quarterback. He knows what he is doing. He is a talented guy with a great arm.”