Andy Cohen: Dolphins Can’t Capitalize In Red Zone Against Cowboys

Touch? How about that 40-yard beauty he threw to DeVante Parker in the first quarter, an outstanding one-handed catch, but an excellent throw as well.

Athleticism? On one play he rolled left and running hard found tight end Nick O’Leary for 19 yards. Then there were back-to-back mid-range passes to Preston Williams, each perfectly thrown, in a first quarter drive that ended with a field goal.

And then there were the two throws that might have been, the first a pass to Williams where he couldn’t maintain possession in the back of the end zone. The second was to Parker on a short post inside the 10-yard line. It was in his hands, and then it wasn’t. Shortly after, Kenyan Drake lost a fumble inside the 5-yard line.

Make those plays and the Dolphins are up at halftime and who knows how the complexion of the game might have changed. Too bad we’ll never get to find out.