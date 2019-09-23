John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins at Cowboys

Some of the issues that appeared over the first two weeks of the season at home seemed to make the travel list this weekend as well. Multiple dropped passes again hampered this offense especially in the red zone, where Miami had three possessions without scoring a touchdown. They also turned it over when running back Kenyan Drake tried to spin away from a tackle, but collided with tight end Durham Smythe at the five-yard line and fumbled away the scoring chance. This offense has had difficulty creating explosive plays and can’t turn the ball over or drop touchdown opportunities down the field or in the end zone. These issues are holding back points for a team that’s struggling to score. As for the running game, neither Kenyan Drake or Kalen Ballage found much success on the ground, totaling just 55 yards combined. On defense, the inability to apply consistent pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott allowed the Cowboys' wide receivers to break away from coverage and run freely in the Dolphins secondary. Third down continues to plague both sides of the ball with the Miami defense allowing Dallas to convert on 50 percent of their chances while the offense only managed three conversions on 15 attempts.