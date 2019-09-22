Cowboys Defeat Dolphins In Dallas, 31-6

Quarterback Josh Rosen made his first start with the Dolphins and performed much better than his final stats — 18-for-39, 200 yards, 61.9 passer rating — would suggest, as he was hurt by some dropped passes. Rosen left the game briefly in the second quarter after being hit at the end of a quarterback scramble and returned shortly after Ryan Fitzpatrick completed a 25-yard pass to Preston Williams on the drive that ended with Sanders’ second field goal.

Safety Bobby McCain recorded the Dolphins’ first interception of the season and defensive end Taco Charlton had a sack against his former team just three days after being claimed off waivers.

The Dolphins had a chance to take the lead on the opening possession of the game after Rosen connected with DeVante Parker for a 40-yard pass. The drive ended with Sanders missing a 47-yard field goal.

Dallas’ first offensive play was a 37-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper and it set up Maher’s 28-yard field goal after safety Steven Parker broke up a pass on third down from the Dolphins 10-yard line.