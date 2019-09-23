Rookie Michael Deiter Seamlessly Slides Into Left Tackle

“You never know how it’s going to play out,” Deiter said. “I definitely didn’t expect to play left tackle, but it is what it is and I just had to adjust to it. It could have been better. It could have been worse. There are two ways to look at it, but it was cool. It was just another little challenge that I had to navigate through, and I thought it went all right.”

Let’s make one thing clear right here: It’s not as though Deiter had never played left tackle before.

He actually started at left tackle the entire 2017 season as a junior at the University of Wisconsin. Oh, and Deiter was good enough at left tackle that he was named an All-Big Ten Conference first-team selection by both the media and the league coaches.

And one more thing: Wisconsin finished 13-1 in 2017, and that happens to be the best record in school history.

Deiter finished up his career at UW as a guard, and there’s where he lined up in the first two games of the 2019 season.