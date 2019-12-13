Friday, Dec 13, 2019 06:05 PM

DeVante Parker Extension A Positive For Both Sides

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

This is what you call a win-win proposition.

While he’s in the midst of the best season of his career, DeVante Parker signed a four-year contract extension Friday that will keep him in a Dolphins uniform through the 2023 season.

For the Dolphins, the move secures a rising player who this season was able to fulfill his potential because he avoided the nagging injuries that had plagued him in his first four NFL seasons. Parker said it time and time again when he talked to reporters: All he needed to make a big impact on the Dolphins was to stay healthy.

And, make no mistake, Parker has made a big impact.

Related Links

All he needs in the final three weeks of the 2019 regular season is to average 40 yards and he will have the first 1,000-yard receiving season of his career. Already, he’s set a new career high for touchdown receptions with six.

Based on what we’ve seen in recent weeks, Parker also might be just getting started.

In the last three complete games he played, before he had to leave the Jets game last Sunday with a concussion, Parker set a new career high for receiving yards twice — first with 135 yards against Buffalo and then with 159 yards against Philadelphia.

That performance against the Eagles will go down as one of the greatest shows a Dolphins receiver has put on in quite some time.

Though “Mountaineer Shot” grabbed a lot of attention on that day, maybe the more significant story in the big picture was Parker flashing Pro Bowl talent with several contested catches, whether he was out-jumping defenders, high-pointing catches or simply spotting the ball quicker than the defender.

It was, simply put, a marvelous performance.

Parker has the talent of a true No. 1 receiver, pure and simple.

He will lead what has the makings of a very good wide receiver corps next season. The five leading receivers from this season — Parker, impressive rookie Preston Williams, Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson — all are under contract through 2020.

Parker was under contract through 2020 before he signed his extension, though the Dolphins could have released him in the offseason and walked away saving $5 million of salary cap space.

That was the risk Parker took in the offseason when he agreed to restructure his contract when he was due $9.4 million on his fifth-year option.

The Dolphins, of course, had the option of rescinding the option and simply letting Parker become a free agent.

Parker admitted after his massive game against the Eagles that’s kind of what he thought the Dolphins might do.

The Dolphins decided there was too much talent there to simply let Parker walk away.

So both sides compromised, agreeing to a new two-year deal with less of a financial burden on the Dolphins.

Nine months later, the Dolphins have more confidence than ever in Parker’s playmaking ability and Parker has got himself a lucrative long-term deal.

Everybody wins.

Related Content

Top News: Jamal Davis II Set To Make NFL Debut
news

Top News: Jamal Davis II Set To Make NFL Debut

The former Akron standout is looking forward to potentially making his NFL debut against the Giants.
Davon Godchaux Named Dolphins 2019 WPMOY Nominee
news

Davon Godchaux Named Dolphins 2019 WPMOY Nominee

Godchaux endless work in the community earned him the nomination.
Runningback Patrick Laird (42) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday December 1st, 2019. (Carlos Goldman /Miami Dolphins)
news

Praise The Laird: Fan Pays Tribute To Undrafted Rookie RB With Tattoo

The legend of Patrick Laird keeps growing.
Mike Gesicki Excited To Face Childhood Team, Former Teammate Saquon Barkley
news

Mike Gesicki Excited To Face Childhood Team, Former Teammate Saquon Barkley

The former Nittany Lion grew up a New York Giants fan.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Getting It Done On The Run
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick Getting It Done On The Run

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has successfully used his legs to help provide a spark on offense.
Revisiting Jason Sanders' Record Day Against Jets
news

Revisiting Jason Sanders' Record Day Against Jets

Breaking down the second-year kicker's record-breaking day.
Isaiah Ford Answers The Call Against Jets
news

Isaiah Ford Answers The Call Against Jets

The wide receiver capitalized on his opportunity and caught six receptions for 92 yards.
Fake Spike 25th Anniversary Flashback
news

Fake Spike 25th Anniversary Flashback

Looking back at Dan Marino's famous trick play against the New York Jets 25 years later.
The Playmaker: DeVante Parker Producing Career-Best Season
news

The Playmaker: DeVante Parker Producing Career-Best Season

The wide receiver is staying healthy and his talent is shining.
Matt Haack Explains Role In Mountaineer Shot On The Audible
news

Matt Haack Explains Role In Mountaineer Shot On The Audible

The punter described his role in Mountaineer Shot and the aftermath following the now famous trick play.
Eric Rowe's Switch To Safety Pays Off
news

Eric Rowe's Switch To Safety Pays Off

Rowe is excited to be in South Florida and about the future of the Dolphins.

