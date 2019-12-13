DeVante Parker Extension A Positive For Both Sides

All he needs in the final three weeks of the 2019 regular season is to average 40 yards and he will have the first 1,000-yard receiving season of his career. Already, he’s set a new career high for touchdown receptions with six.

Based on what we’ve seen in recent weeks, Parker also might be just getting started.

In the last three complete games he played, before he had to leave the Jets game last Sunday with a concussion, Parker set a new career high for receiving yards twice — first with 135 yards against Buffalo and then with 159 yards against Philadelphia.

That performance against the Eagles will go down as one of the greatest shows a Dolphins receiver has put on in quite some time.

Though “Mountaineer Shot” grabbed a lot of attention on that day, maybe the more significant story in the big picture was Parker flashing Pro Bowl talent with several contested catches, whether he was out-jumping defenders, high-pointing catches or simply spotting the ball quicker than the defender.