The Playmaker: DeVante Parker Producing Career-Best Season

“The first thing I do is put on the tape and I watch every snap they took last season — every player — and I make my notes about where we can improve, where we need to go,” wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell said. “ ‘Hey, this is really good. Let’s build on this.’ That type of thing. In DeVante’s case, I told him, just like this table here was kind of blank before you guys put your microphones down, but you really wipe off whatever has happened to him in the past. I’m a new coach. I’m coaching a new player, and as far as I’m concerned, you’re a great player just like I thought when you came out and let’s get to work. That’s really all I needed to say. He needed to know that I don’t have any stereotypes or based any opinion off anybody else, what everybody else has said or anything like that, and I knew of all those things. He has to prove to me that he’s that type of player or is he going to be the type of player that I’ve envisioned him to be when he came out of Louisville.