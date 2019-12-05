AC In The AM: Sizing Up The Roster With Four Games Left

This, after 12 games, remains one of the most unsettled areas of the team. First there was the trade of Kenyan Drake. Then there was the release of Mark Walton. And now there is an injury to Kalen Ballage that has shelved him for the season. What remains are a pair of rookie running backs in Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin, a couple of waiver wire pick ups in De’Lance Turner and Zach Zenner and a pure fullback in Chandler Cox. All signs point to Laird starting Sunday against the Jets, a deserving reward for how well he played against the Eagles with his four catches, his 4-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion reception. I expect to see a good deal of Gaskin as well over these final four games and don’t forget that Albert Wilson can be used out of the backfield in a variety of ways.