AC's Mailbag: Andy Cohen Answers Your Questions | Week 14

Q. What exactly was the plan for this season? The potential tank was clear, we jettisoned a lot of talent to stockpile draft picks. But if the plan was to try to compete, which we now seem to be doing, surely keeping Minkah and Tunsil was the better approach? I’m really confused. — @paynotron

AC: Allow me to try and clear things up for you. The plan all along was to reset this roster. That meant getting rid of some inflated salaries and trading away some current assets in order to acquire more future assets, in this case draft picks. The unknown was how this restructured roster would perform. Well, as it has turned out, the Dolphins have been competitive, which is a credit to this coaching staff. The end result is a best of both worlds scenario: The Dolphins are now loaded with resources to get better in a hurry and at the same time are putting a respectable product on the field. Hope that makes things a little clearer.