Andy Cohen: A Wacky, Wild, Wonderful Win Over Philadelphia

And while the victory was sweet, and certainly important for a team with three of its final four games on the road, the memories that will remain most vivid have little to do with the final score and more to do with how they got there.

They got there with a punter hitting a placekicker on a touchdown pass that, if there were such thing as a Trick Play Hall of Fame, would be a first-ballot nomination.

They got there with wide receiver DeVante Parker playing by far the finest game of his career, making at least four acrobatic catches, scoring two touchdowns and further solidifying his status as a long-term solution for this offense.

They got there with a coaching staff being bold and creative, going for it on fourth down, trying an onside kick to begin the second half, challenging and winning a pass interference call, adding some wrinkles to The Wildcat offense and capping it off with that remarkable trick play.

They got there with Ryan Fitzpatrick throwing for 365 yards and three touchdowns; with tight end Mike Gesicki catching 5 passes for 79 yards and getting a touchdown catch for the second game in a row late in the third quarter; with undrafted rookie Patrick Laird scoring both the game-winning touchdown on a 4-yard run and the ensuing two-point conversion and with the offense in general scoring on all four of its red zone possessions.