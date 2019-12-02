Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Eagles vs. Dolphins

There were numerous explosive plays that led to Miami’s 37-31 victory over the Eagles on Sunday. Big plays in the passing game, special teams heroics and defensive breakups were the norm, not the exception. The Dolphins just kept playing and their team discipline and execution was the difference. Wide out DeVante Parker played his best game as a Miami Dolphin, catching seven passes for a career-high 159 yards and three touchdowns. Parker took control of the sky, grabbing catch after catch away from multiple Eagles defenders. His run after catch skills and athletic ability also were on display on his first touchdown, toe-tapping 20 yards down the sideline all the way to the end zone. Tight end Mike Gesicki is growing into a target teams now must game plan for and identify where he’s lined up on every play. Gesicki also snagged receptions away from the Philly secondary, grabbing five catches for 79 yards and a score. His toughness catching the football is showing up with more consistency and becoming a habit instead of a one-time occurrence. The special teams have been fun to watch all season, and the fake field goal was a thing of beauty. Punter Matt Haack’s flip to placekicker Jason Sanders might go down as the most successful fake of the season! It rescued a struggling red zone effort by the offense and turned it into points.