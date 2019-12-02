DeVante Dominates: Parker 'Has A Day' Against Eagles

“I didn’t see a couple of them, but the one, the tightrope one down the sideline where he scored, I didn’t think there was any way he kept his feet in,” quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said. “That was amazing. I’m assuming the Hail Mary down the left sideline that I threw was pretty amazing, too. We talk about him, or I talk about him, every week as just being a consistent, reliable guy that he really got it going today and really fueled us as an offense. He wanted that ball on every play.”