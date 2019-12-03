Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman Breaks Down Mountaineer Shot

Crossman says Head Coach Brian Flores always is receptive to listening to new ideas, even if he sometimes ends up nixing some of them.

His reaction to “Mountaineer Shot” was a smile, along with a nod to see where the players could take it.

The Dolphins practiced the play for several weeks before they found the right time to call it, with Crossman saying that Sanders always caught the pass.

Crossman said he was anxious to run the play in a game, though he added that applies to everything in the playbook.

“I think you’re anxious for any call,” Crossman said. “Again, that’s part of the understanding of when is right and when is wrong. That just happened to be a good situation in the game where we were, down and distance. There’s a lot of things that go into those decisions of when to put it on or when not to put it on.

“You put it on and sometimes you get the bear and sometimes the bear gets you. We liked it, it was a good situation, it was what we thought would give us a spark and we won with it.”

And that, ultimately, is what mattered most to Crossman.