AC In The AM: This Team Plays Hard Every Week

And the more you search, the more it becomes obvious that the answer isn’t really complicated at all. In fact, it couldn’t be much more simple.

While on some teams you just don’t know what you’re going to get from week to week, this team is different. This team plays hard every game, doesn’t quit, battles through adversity and seems to relish and embrace the underdog mentality.

I understand those are bunch of clichés. I understand you’re likely to hear those same words coming from locker rooms all over the league. But when you look at this Dolphins’ roster, when you evaluate the injuries, the trades and the non-stop comings and goings, there’s really no other way to explain it. I have seen many teams over the years simply go through the motions during the course of a losing season. Not this team. Not on this watch.