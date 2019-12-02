Monday, Dec 02, 2019 05:29 PM

Eric Rowe Earns Longer Stay With Dolphins

Head Coach Brian Flores liked Eric Rowe enough from their time together in New England to bring him to Miami for his first year as Dolphins head coach.

With an impressive first Dolphins season that included his willingness to play multiple roles, Rowe has earned himself a longer stay.

The Dolphins announced Monday they had signed Rowe to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

Rowe signed with the Dolphins on March 14 as an unrestricted free agent after he spent the past two seasons with the Patriots, who had acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

LHSL1916
Lauren Sopourn

Related Links

Before the Dolphins defeated the Eagles on Sunday, Flores was asked by Philadelphia writers what he liked about Rowe and what convinced him to bring Rowe down to Miami.

“He’s smart,” Flores said. “He’s tough. He tackles. Obviously he can play multiple positions. He’s played corner, he’s played safety, he’s played some nickel, and I think he has a lot of the characteristics we’re looking for in guys on our team.”

Rowe has started 11 of 12 games for the Dolphins this season and he has played more defensive snaps (720) than anybody on the team except for linebacker Jerome Baker (736).

More importantly, Rowe has made a seamless transition from cornerback to safety, a position where the Dolphins have been hurt by injuries to Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain.

Rowe, who entered the NFL as a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, hadn’t played safety since his days at the University of Utah, but he didn’t hesitate one bit when he was asked to switch positions.

MH020311

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said that played a role in the decision to make the move.

“I think the main thing is the selflessness of Eric,” Graham said. “He’s willing to do whatever we need (him) to do to help us win. It starts there. He’s willing to do it. He’s a guy who’s been a hard worker in this league – a diligent worker – and he’s smart. He can tackle. He’s tough and he provides us with an advantage in terms of size, his length, combination of speed; you put that on a tight end in terms of coverage, that helps out a lot. It’s a different skill set than dealing with a linebacker. Then he also provides us with some flexibility because he can do corner skills, safety skills, set the edge – he can do a bunch of things.”

Rowe becomes the sixth Dolphins player to sign a contract extension this year, following DeVante Parker, Xavien Howard, Jesse Davis, Jakeem Grant and Allen Hurns.

Related Content

Mountaineer Shot: Fake Field Goal Stuns Philadelphia Eagles
news

Mountaineer Shot: Fake Field Goal Stuns Philadelphia Eagles

Punter Matt Haack and kicker Jason Sanders connected for one of the most improbable touchdowns in Dolphins history.
DeVante Dominates: Parker 'Has A Day' Against Eagles
news

DeVante Dominates: Parker 'Has A Day' Against Eagles

Parker hauled in seven catches for a career-high 159 yards and two touchdowns.
Ryan Lewis Working Towards Earning A Longer Stay In Miami
news

Ryan Lewis Working Towards Earning A Longer Stay In Miami

Lewis will face one of his former teams when the Dolphins play the Eagles this Sunday.
Josh Rosen Working, Continuing Development
news

Josh Rosen Working, Continuing Development

The second-year QB is willing to do whatever the Dolphins' coaches ask him to.
Wide Receiver Allen Hurns (17) during a NFL week 11 football game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on November 17th, 2019. (Carlos Goldman /Miami Dolphins)
news

Allen Hurns' Happy Homecoming

The former Carol City High and University of Miami wide receiver has found himself an NFL home with the Dolphins.
Defensive Tackle Davon Godchaux (56) during an NFL week 12 football game against the Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, November 24th, 2019. (Carlos Goldman \Miami Dolphins)
news

Davon Godchaux Delivering On The Field And In The Community

The defensive tackle wants to do the right thing—both on and off the field.
Mike Gesicki Continues Strong Sophomore Season
news

Mike Gesicki Continues Strong Sophomore Season

The tight end is becoming a more significant piece of the Dolphins' offensive scheme.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Relishes Reaching 200-Touchdown Milestone
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick Relishes Reaching 200-Touchdown Milestone

The veteran QB is now one of only 11 active players with 200 career touchdown passes.
news

Walt Aikens Continues To Make Impact On Special Teams

The six-year veteran is ready to help with an increased role on defense.
Jakeem Grant Gaining Confidence, Returning To Form
news

Jakeem Grant Gaining Confidence, Returning To Form

The receiver and return specialist is feeling and playing better after a slow start to the season.
news

Sam Eguavoen Enjoying Life In The NFL, Playing For Dolphins

The former CFL star has made a successful transition to playing in the NFL.

Advertising