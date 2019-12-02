Monday, Dec 02, 2019 05:15 PM

Miami Dolphins Sign Eric Rowe To Contract Extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Eric Rowe to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

RK4_1632

Rowe joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from New England on March 14, 2019. He has played in all 12 games with 11 starts this season and totaled a career-high 59 tackles (39 solo). His seven passes defensed this year are one shy of his career high. Rowe originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (47th overall) by Philadelphia in the 2015 NFL draft.

