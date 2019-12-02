Turning Points: Five Key Plays From Eagles-Dolphins

While it was the offense and special teams that stole the spotlight on this day, we’d be remiss if we didn’t have at least include one defensive play. It came in the third quarter with the Eagles leading 28-20 and facing a third-and-7 from the Dolphins 20-yard line. Lining up at middle linebacker, Sam Eguavoen rushed up the middle before looping around the right side of the offensive line and getting to Carson Wentz. Eguavoen, who weighs about the same as Wentz but is 5 inches shorter, refused to let Wentz out of his grasp and finally put him down with some help from Taco Charlton and Christian Wilkins. The 10-yard sack pushed Jake Elliott’s field goal attempt to 49 yards and he was wide left for his first miss of the season. Those missed three points left the Eagles needing two scores after they took over possession at their 25 with 3:37 left.