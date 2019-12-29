I Said It: Dolphins-Patriots Postgame Reaction

Here were some of the postgame comments that stood out after the Dolphins’ 27-24 victory against the New England Patriots, along with some perspective:
“There’s a lot of memories here. I basically grew up in this building from a professional standpoint. It’s great to win. But this is not about me. It’s about those players in there.”
— Head Coach Brian Flores went back Sunday to the place he spent the previous 15 seasons as an assistant with the Patriots, so this clearly was a special game for him. There’s no question the victory had to be extra sweet for him, even though no one ever would expect him to make any game about himself because he’s been all about the team from the moment he became Dolphins head coach.
“Coming to New England and winning a game in New England is no small task. I’m proud of what did out there today. Hopefully with this win we’re going to have a great plane ride home and we’ll go from there.”
— Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had a lot of previous experiences facing the Patriots at Gillette Stadium from his days with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, so he could truly appreciate the magnitude of what the Dolphins accomplished with their victory Sunday.
“I’ll start the ‘One more year chant’ right now if you want me to. Love playing with him.”
— Tight end Mike Gesicki enjoyed a breakout second season with the Dolphins and he made no secret of how much he’s enjoyed playing with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.
“It feels special. Bittersweet, you know. Last one of the season and to get one against Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, it’s special, but let’s build on this for the 2020 season.”
— Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux couldn’t wipe the smile from his face as he spoke after the game about how special this victory was for the Dolphins. Godchaux said he had never heard the crowd at Gillette Stadium being so quiet since he started his NFL career in 2017.