I Said It: Dolphins-Patriots Postgame Reaction

“There’s a lot of memories here. I basically grew up in this building from a professional standpoint. It’s great to win. But this is not about me. It’s about those players in there.”

— Head Coach Brian Flores went back Sunday to the place he spent the previous 15 seasons as an assistant with the Patriots, so this clearly was a special game for him. There’s no question the victory had to be extra sweet for him, even though no one ever would expect him to make any game about himself because he’s been all about the team from the moment he became Dolphins head coach.