I Said It: Flores, Dolphins Ready For Bengals

“Sam definitely has to step up. He’ll play more obviously. The next guy has just got to step up, like it’s been the entire year.”

— With linebacker Raekwon McMillan going on injured reserve this week, the Dolphins will be losing a key player on defense for the final two games. His absence will mean a bigger role for first-year linebacker Sam Eguavoen, who is coming off one of his best games of the season against the New York Giants when he had a sack and a pass defensed.