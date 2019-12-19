I Said It: Flores, Dolphins Ready For Bengals

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:
“I like good players. If it’s a good player, it’s a scheme-versatile defense. If we’ve got a good player, we’ll make it work for said player. That goes for any position.”
— Speaking in general terms, Flores said there never would be a thought of passing on a good player because he might not possess the traits perfectly suited for a particular scheme. Flores said the Dolphins do enough different things to be able to accommodate any particular skill set.
“There’s been instances where it’s been good. It just hasn’t been consistent.”
— The Dolphins run defense has had its moments throughout the 2019 season, but like most areas of the team consistency has been an issue. Flores said there needs to be improvement in all areas of run defense, such as run fits and edge setting.
“Sam definitely has to step up. He’ll play more obviously. The next guy has just got to step up, like it’s been the entire year.”
— With linebacker Raekwon McMillan going on injured reserve this week, the Dolphins will be losing a key player on defense for the final two games. His absence will mean a bigger role for first-year linebacker Sam Eguavoen, who is coming off one of his best games of the season against the New York Giants when he had a sack and a pass defensed.
“I think we have a number of players here who have the traits, have the talent, preparation, process that they have the ability to be here for the long term, but it’s up to them.”
— The Dolphins have a lot of young players on their roster and Flores says there are a number of them who possess the attributes the organization values and could become core players moving forward. Flores, though, emphasized that those players have to continue doing the right things and continue developing.