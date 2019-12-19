I Said It

Presented by

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 12:12 PM

I Said It: Flores, Dolphins Ready For Bengals

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“I like good players. If it’s a good player, it’s a scheme-versatile defense. If we’ve got a good player, we’ll make it work for said player. That goes for any position.”

— Speaking in general terms, Flores said there never would be a thought of passing on a good player because he might not possess the traits perfectly suited for a particular scheme. Flores said the Dolphins do enough different things to be able to accommodate any particular skill set.

Related Links

“There’s been instances where it’s been good. It just hasn’t been consistent.”

— The Dolphins run defense has had its moments throughout the 2019 season, but like most areas of the team consistency has been an issue. Flores said there needs to be improvement in all areas of run defense, such as run fits and edge setting.

“Sam definitely has to step up. He’ll play more obviously. The next guy has just got to step up, like it’s been the entire year.”

— With linebacker Raekwon McMillan going on injured reserve this week, the Dolphins will be losing a key player on defense for the final two games. His absence will mean a bigger role for first-year linebacker Sam Eguavoen, who is coming off one of his best games of the season against the New York Giants when he had a sack and a pass defensed.

“I think we have a number of players here who have the traits, have the talent, preparation, process that they have the ability to be here for the long term, but it’s up to them.”

— The Dolphins have a lot of young players on their roster and Flores says there are a number of them who possess the attributes the organization values and could become core players moving forward. Flores, though, emphasized that those players have to continue doing the right things and continue developing.

Related Content

I Said It: Brian Flores Discusses Sunday's Game Against Bengals
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Discusses Sunday's Game Against Bengals

Brian Flores spoke to the media Wednesday and discussed the QB position.
I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Postgame Dolphins-Giants Reaction
news

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Postgame Dolphins-Giants Reaction

Brian Flores and Dolphins players spoke to the media following their loss to the Giants.
I Said It: Brian Flores Provides Update On Thursday
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Provides Update On Thursday

Head Coach Brian Flores discussed the leadership qualities of Davon Godchaux and Raekwon McMillan.
I Said It: Brian Flores Continues Preaching Competitive Culture
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Continues Preaching Competitive Culture

The Dolphins team understands that every day counts.
I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday After Dolphins-Jets
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday After Dolphins-Jets

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media Monday to discus the Week 14 matchup.
I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Dolphins-Jets Postgame Reaction
news

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Dolphins-Jets Postgame Reaction

Brian Flores and Dolphins players discuss the team's Week 14 loss to the Jets.
I Said It: Brian Flores Wants More Consistent Running Game
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Wants More Consistent Running Game

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media Thursday and discussed the rushing attack.
I Said It: Brian Flores, Dolphins Building On Eagles Win
news

I Said It: Brian Flores, Dolphins Building On Eagles Win

Brian Flores and the Dolphins have begun their preparations for their Week 14 matchup against the Jets.
I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday After Eagles Victory
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday After Eagles Victory

Head Coach Brian Flores discussed the Dolphins' win over Philadelphia.
I Said It: Brian Flores, Players React To Win Over Eagles
news

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players React To Win Over Eagles

Brian Flores, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jason Sanders discussed the Dolphins' win over Philadelphia.
I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks On Wednesday
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks On Wednesday

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media Wednesday as the Dolphins begin to prepare for the Eagles.

Advertising