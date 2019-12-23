I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday After Bengals-Dolphins

— Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick passed for a season-high 419 yards in the overtime victory against Cincinnati on Monday, and for once in his day-after-the-game press conference Flores wasn’t asked whether Fitzpatrick would start the next game. Instead, he was asked whether Fitzpatrick would be on the roster next season. Flores said he didn’t have a crystal ball and that discussions would take place in the offseason, though he said Fitzpatrick has done nothing to dissuade him from bringing him back.