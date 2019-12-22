Andy Cohen: Dolphins Deliver With Improbable OT Win

Completing some big passes on that game-winning drive in overtime, including a 28-yarder to Isaiah Ford that got them in field goal position, Fitzpatrick threw for 419 yards and four touchdowns in clearly his best performance of the season. As it turned out, he needed every yard of that.

“It’s hard to win in this league,” said coach Brian Flores. “We can play better but we found a way to win.”

Found a way. Barely. Thankfully.

We can delve deep into what happened to turn this apparent runaway into an overtime thriller, how the defense just didn’t step up, how the offense stopped making plays. But the bottom line is that this team somehow found a way, somehow gathered itself after getting outscored 23-0 in those final frantic minutes to pull out their fourth victory of the season, and certainly their most memorable one.