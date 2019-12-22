Andy Cohen: A Perfect Day For Coach Shula And 1972 Team

“Name us the best team?” Csonka said. “They didn’t name us. We went out and took it!”

Leave it to Griese to be a little less emotional. “Even though we always considered our team the greatest, it’s nice to also be recognized by people who know,” Griese said. “It’s always special to see these guys.”

Under a slate gray sky, the halftime ceremony even included the crowd singing happy birthday to Shula, his players raising champagne glasses to honor their beloved coach. It was a great scene, everyone posing for pictures, Shula waving at the crowd, fans standing at their seats soaking it all in.