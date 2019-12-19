The Greatest Football Team

“We were a bunch of no-names who came together to form a perfect team,” said Swift. “It’s been an honor to be part of this team and have it recognized for what it is — the greatest team in the history of pro football. I know we'll have a great time when we get together this weekend and remember what it took to accomplish this feat. I’m sure we’ll also take the time to remember those great teammates and friends we’ve lost in the past year.”

The Dolphins organization indeed mourned the loss of three key members of that 1972 team this year — Nick Buoniconti, Bob Kuechenberg and Jim Langer.

Buoniconti and Langer were among the six future Hall of Fame players on that team, along with Griese, Csonka, Little and wide receiver Paul Warfield. Shula, of course, also wound up in the Hall of Fame, as did the team’s director of player personnel that year, Bobby Beathard.