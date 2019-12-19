AC In The AM: Top 5 Trick Plays In Dolphins History

Whenever I think of this play from the 1982 playoff game against San Diego, I still so vividly remember how the old Orange Bowl shook, how the noise was so loud at that precise moment that you could hardly hear yourself think and how the play was executed as brilliantly as the call itself. It began with a 20-yard pass from Don Strock to Duriel Harris. Then came the moment, Harris lateralling to Tony Nathan who had been trailing the play. Nathan ran 25 yards untouched the rest of the way, raising the ball high as he crossed the goal line, the Dolphins coming back from a 24-0 deficit to trail 24-17 at the half. Yes, they lost the game. Lost it in overtime. It was a painful one to lose. But it was the hook and lateral that stole the night and is rightfully remembered with far greater clarity than the final score.