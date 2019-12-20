AC In The AM: Greatness To Be Honored At Halftime

The 1972 Dolphins and Shula will be honored at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. It’s always special to honor greatness. It never gets old even though the players are getting up there in age, most of them now in their 70s, and as for Shula, you just knew he’d still be going strong at 90, only at a slightly slower pace.

Many of you were not around when the 1972 Dolphins achieved greatness or, for some of the even younger fans, when Shula last roamed the sidelines, now hard-to-believe 24 years ago.

Many of you have no first-hand knowledge of what this Dolphins’ team meant to South Florida during a very turbulent time in the early 70’s and what this head coach meant not only for the victories but for the class Shula exuded every step of his remarkable journey.