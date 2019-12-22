Christian Wilkins Relishes First Career Touchdown

Wilkins was credited with a 1-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter when he caught a pass in the flat from Ryan Fitzpatrick with one hand, fumbled into the end zone and fell on the loose ball to give the Dolphins a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

"They always say the more you can do in this league," Wilkins said after the Dolphins' 38-35 overtime victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. "I feel like I can do a little bit of everything. But, no, I'm definitely just humble and excited to have scored my first touchdown today. It was fun. I did a great job of reading the coverage, getting right between two guys. I had the option route, so I could have cut in or out, and I was like, no, I'm going to go out. Fitz threw me a nice catchable pass, turned and scored. I got style points for the one-handed catch but lost points for the ball security. But I'll definitely take it."

Wilkins joined Vern Den Herder as the only Dolphins defensive linemen to catch a pass in a regular season game. Den Herder did it in 1978, so it had been 41 years.

Wilkins joins William "The Refrigerator" Perry (Nov. 3, 1985) as the only rookie defensive linemen to record a receiving touchdown in the Super Bowl era.