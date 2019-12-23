ThreeTakeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Bengals-Dolphins

It took more than 60 minutes for the Dolphins to capture their fourth victory of the season, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 38-35, on a Jason Sanders 37-yard field goal in overtime. The Miami offense started fast and wasted little time, moving 75 yards on 11 plays to score on their opening drive of the game. It was the Dolphins' first red-zone score in their last nine trips inside the 20-yard line, and they used defensive tackle Christian Wilkins at fullback on a play-action pass that resulted in a touchdown to take the lead. The Miami offense found explosive plays all over the field, with at least 15 plays of 12 yards of more on the day, racking up 502 total yards of offense along the way. On defense, they held Cincinnati in check for most of the afternoon, but suffered a lapse in execution midway in the fourth quarter. After allowing 23 points in the final eight minutes of regulation, the Dolphins' defense came back strong in overtime. They forced two three-and-outs and got the football back for quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick with just over three minutes to play. Fitzpatrick put together a beautiful drive, finding tight end Mike Gesicki once and wide out Isaiah Ford twice on the game-winning drive.