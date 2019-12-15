I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Postgame Dolphins-Giants Reaction

Here were some of the postgame comments that stood out after the Dolphins’ 36-20 loss against the New York Giants, along with some perspective:
“We just didn’t play well. Dropped passes. Penalties. We kind of beat ourselves in a lot of areas.”
— Head Coach Brian Flores made it pretty simple when he was asked what went wrong in the second half against the Giants when the Dolphins were outscored 29-10. The Dolphins ended up with seven penalties in the game and a handful of dropped passes, and those certainly played a role in the loss.
“His size and his catch radius are very good things for a quarterback.”
— Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hooked up with DeVante Parker for two touchdowns, and he explained what has led to their obvious chemistry. Fitzpatrick also said he was happy to see Parker’s fine season get rewarded with his recent contract extension.
“First career interception against not that bad of a quarterback. I’ve got a ton of respect for Eli Manning. I’ve been watching him since I was in middle school.”
— Linebacker Vince Biegel had one of the Dolphins’ three interceptions in the game, picking off Eli Manning in the second quarter. Biegel explained he had seen on film Manning’s preference for slant routes, which is exactly the play called on his pick when he stepped in front of the intended receiver.
“I’m not happy. We didn’t win.”
— Wide receiver DeVante Parker made it perfectly clear his two touchdown catches against the Giants didn’t mean much to him because they didn’t help produce a victory. Parker said he was happy to be able to return to action after being removed from the concussion protocol Saturday.