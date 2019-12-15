Andy Cohen: Tough Second Half On Both Sides Of Ball

Like so many of the losses this season, it wasn’t just one player or one area of the team. It was a running game that produced very little until the outcome had been decided. It was a rushing defense that couldn’t do much to slow down Saquon Barkley in the second half. There were breakdowns in pass protection, mistakes in the secondary, dropped passes on offense, far too many penalties and a failed fourth-and-one in the red zone. Need to know more?

If only those two touchdown connections from Fitzpatrick to Parker could have been enough to steal the day. Parker had just come off concussion protocol. But you wouldn’t have known it, his second scoring catch in the fourth quarter one of those highlight reel plays where he positioned his body perfectly. That’s two touchdowns in two of the past three games for Parker and eight for the season. I’m convinced. I’ve seen enough.

And then there was Fitzpatrick, putting together a 9-play 89-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter that was vintage FitzMagic. He completed all seven of his passes, the last one a laser throw to Parker for a 20-yard touchdown. A couple of catch and runs by Albert Wilson produced key first downs, but perhaps the most memorable play was orchestrated by who I’m now calling Fleet-Footed Fitzpatrick.