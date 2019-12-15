Strong First Half Not Enough, Dolphins Lose To Giants

The Dolphins decided to go for the first down on fourth-and-1 from the Giants 10, but Laird was dropped for a 3-yard loss to end the scoring threat.

The Dolphins got onto the scoreboard on their third possession.

The 89-yard drive featured two scrambles by Fitzpatrick for 19 yards and a 21-yard completion to Albert Wilson that converted a third-and-3.

The touchdown pass was a rope down the seam to Parker, who found a great way to celebrate the four-year contract extension he signed Friday.

The lead didn’t last very long, though, because the Giants responded with a 75-yard drive that took only three plays. The key play was a 24-yard defensive pass interference penalty on cornerback Nate Brooks, one of six players making his Dolphins debut in this game.

On the next play, Tate caught a long pass from Manning after it was deflected and completed the 51-yard touchdown.

Sanders’ field goal, which after punter Matt Haack pinned the Giants at their own 1-yard line, gave the Dolphins the lead heading into halftime.