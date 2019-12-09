I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Dolphins-Jets Postgame Reaction

Here were some of the postgame comments that stood out after the Dolphins’ 22-21 victory against the New York Jets, along with some perspective:
“Any loss is tough to swallow. This is no different than any other loss.”
— Head Coach Brian Flores was proud of the effort he got from his players Sunday, but he refused the suggestion this loss was tougher to take than others because of the circumstances that led to the Jets’ game-winning field goal. Flores said the Dolphins simply because they weren’t able to make a few more plays.
“We came in pretty hot in the red area. It just didn’t happen today.”
— Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was absolutely right that the Dolphins was on a roll in the red zone coming into the game against the Jets. As proof, they led the NFL over the previous eight weeks by scoring touchdowns on 80 percent of their chances in the end zone. Against the Jets, the Dolphins went 0-for-6 in the red zone and that clearly was the difference in a one-point loss.
“There’s a lot of things that we could have done offensively to put ourselves in better position to win the game. It’s disappointing.”
— Running back Patrick Laird made his first NFL start against the Jets, but it was strictly concerned about the loss after the game. Laird said the Dolphins did some good things against the Jets but ultimately weren’t able to finish drives.