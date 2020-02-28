I Said It: 2020 Combine Media Availability | Defensive Backs

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco stated his case for the best do-it-all player in this group, Alabama's Xavier McKinney.

Prisco talked about McKinney's ability to play safety, as well as Buck linebacker, and McKinney was asked how he balances all the duties that were thrust upon him at Alabama.

"Just balancing it all," McKinney said. "Being able to focus when you're at two different positions. I try to make sure I do both at the same tempo, at the same pace. I try not to get too focused on one."

McKinney also spoke about the benefits of practicing every day with presumptive first-round pick, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"He's helped me a lot. We've had talks after practice and he tells me what he sees," McKinney said. "He's looked me off several times, so I got to a point where I got frustrated because [I didn't know how he was doing it]. I've asked him what he sees that I'm not doing, and he asks me the same thing."

Asked if he's ever picked off a Tagovailoa pass in practice, McKinney said "I have, but it's not a lot. It's probably about three times; but when I do, I'm happy."

Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. finished fourth in interceptions in all of college football, and he too believes versatility is his best trait.