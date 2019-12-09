I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday After Dolphins-Jets

“He’s a team guy. Whatever we feel is best for the team, he’ll jump in there and do. I know he was disappointed, but at the same time he wanted to see us do well and he was ready to go.”

— Rookie Michael Deiter saw his streak of consecutive starts came to an end when the Dolphins decided to instead use Keaton Sutherland as the starting left guard against the Jets. Deiter not only had started all previous 12 games for the Dolphins, he had started all 54 games he played at the University of Wisconsin. But Flores said Deiter continued to be a good team player and was ready when he was called into the game Sunday.