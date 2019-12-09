Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins vs. Jets

The Miami defense finally registered a sack late in the fourth quarter when rookie Andrew Van Ginkel recorded his first career on the final possession of the game. That sack put the Jets offense well behind the chains and appeared to set the stage for a Dolphins win, but an interference call decided by a booth review gave the Jets new life and cleared the path to a victory. Lacking consistent pressure against New York quarterback Sam Darnold gave the second year player time to move within and outside the pocket. It also gave the Jets wide outs time to exploit openings in the Dolphins secondary that would lead to extending drives or scoring chances. The touchdown to Robbie Anderson was a result of Darnold having more than enough time to scan the secondary and find his big play receiver, who filled an opening in the middle of the Miami zone coverage, and score from 26 yards out. The other play that stands out occurred on the last drive of the game. The Dolphins decided to bring pressure against Darnold, much like they did late in the home game last month that created a sack, and closed the game out for Miami. This time, the corner blitz didn’t get there in time, and the Jets took advantage of the aggressive defensive play call. Safety Steven Parker was late getting to wide out Vyncint Smith, who turned a short pass it into a 37-yard gain that included a high-step over another Dolphins defender. This play help set up the game-winning kick by place kicker Sam Ficken from 44 yards out.