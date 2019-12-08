Andy Cohen: Another Gutsy Effort Falls Just Short

Rookie cornerback Nik Needham appeared to make a good play, breaking up a third down pass by the Jets. Out of field goal range, the Jets would have had to convert a fourth-and-18 and even then they were out of timeouts and there were just 43 seconds left.

But under new NFL guidelines, a potential pass interference penalty can be reviewed and in this instance it was determined that Needham had committed the penalty despite no call on the field. The Jets got the first down and drove to that game winning field goal.

It was the type of penalty that could have gone either way, just like this game. The NFL normally doesn’t reverse calls like that unless it is blatant. From these eyes, it sure didn’t look blatant.

I’m sure through Flores’ eyes as well. You could see his displeasure as he walked off the field. His team had worked hard to be in position to win, played the type of full throttle game we are now seeing so often from these players. The defense in particular played well, stuffing the Jets on a fourth-and-one late in the third quarter and coming up with some big stops with the game on the line.

Until that pass interference changed the complexion of everything.