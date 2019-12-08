Jason Sanders Sets Field Goal Record In Tough Loss To Jets

Perhaps the biggest factor in the loss for the Dolphins was the inability to convert in the red zone.

After coming in scoring touchdowns on 80 percent of their red-zone trips over the previous eight games, the Dolphins were 0-for-5 against the Jets.

After wide receivers DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson left the game with concussions, Isaiah Ford stepped up for the passing game. Ford came into the game with two career receptions before having six catches for 92 yards against the Jets.

The game-winning field goal represented the fifth lead change of the fourth quarter, as the teams traded five field goals.