Isaiah Ford Answers The Call Against Jets

Remember, this is coming from somebody who — as everybody should know by now — went to Harvard.

Ford attended Virginia Tech and was selected in the 2017 NFL draft. But his rookie season ended with a preseason knee injury and since then he has been signed to the practice squad three times before being promoted to the active roster each time.

He began this season on the practice squad despite a strong showing in training camp, was promoted to the active roster Sept. 25, waived Oct. 30, re-signed to the practice squad two days later and promoted again to the active roster Nov. 27.

“You kind of sign up for this,” Ford said after his latest promotion to the active roster. “When you get in this profession, the biggest thing is to take everything one day at a time, one meeting at a time, one play at a time we’re out there, and to prepare like you’re the starter, because at some point you’re expecting that to happen where you’re going to have to step into a role and play and you want to be prepared when it happens.