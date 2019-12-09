Turning Points: Five Key Plays From Dolphins-Jets

Had this play occurred in any previous year, the ruling of an incomplete pass would have been final and the Jets would have been facing a fourth-and-18 from the Dolphins 46-yard line. But as a result of uproar over the badly missed DPI in the NFC Championship Game last year, pass interference now is subject to review whenever league central in New York decides to take another look at a play. And so it was that this one was reviewed and the call changed to defensive pass interference on Needham for an 8-yard gain, but more importantly the automatic first down. Of course, it should be noted the Jets gained an additional 12 yards — on a pass from Darnold to Ty Montgomery — after the DPI was called, but that didn’t make it any less frustrating for the Dolphins.