Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 11:54 AM

I Said It: Brian Flores Discusses Sunday's Game Against Bengals

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“Every day guys are trying to compete, make a roster, make a team. You want them all to have that type of attitude.”

— The Dolphins have two games left in the regular season and a lot of newcomers on the roster, so the question was asked Wednesday whether Flores saw those two games as a chance for players to earn a spot on the 90-man roster in the spring. As Flores said it, every player, every coach, everything is being evaluated on a daily basis.

“Josh Rosen is a very talented player. We all know that.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick will start again at quarterback against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday because Flores says he believes he gives the team the best chance to win the game. But Flores said he has seen clear progress from Josh Rosen at practice.

“Making a Pro Bowl is a great accomplishment. DeVante, he’s had a good season, but there’s a lot of other players who had good seasons as well.”

— Wide receiver DeVante Parker has put up Pro Bowl-caliber numbers this season — he’s tied for the AFC lead in touchdown catches with eight — but it wasn’t enough to get him a nod on the initial team, which was announced Tuesday.

“It was better last week; hopefully we see more improvement this week and in the future.”

— The Dolphins tied their season high for rushing yards against the Giants last Sunday when they gained 122, but it was better overall performance because 65 of the 122 yards against the Jets two weeks ago came on Ryan Fitzpatrick scramble. While there clearly was progress against the Giants, Flores wants to see even more improvement against the Bengals on Sunday.

