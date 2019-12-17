Myles Gaskin Getting His Opportunity And Running With It

Gaskin got his most extensive playing time against the New York Giants on Sunday and came through with a couple of big plays in the second half.

“The one thing that’s been good about Myles is he’s continued to learn the offense and know what to do when he’s out there,” offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said Tuesday morning. “He’s made the most of his opportunities at practice and certainly I think that’s really kind of transferred into the game. He ran the ball and was decisive with some of his run reads. I think he had some production in the screen game as well. I just think that he’s continued to develop and grow in his role.”