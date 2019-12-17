Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 11:48 AM

Myles Gaskin Getting His Opportunity And Running With It

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

While Patrick Laird gained some attention with his great back story and nicknames, the Dolphins’ other rookie running back just kept grinding away from the spotlight.

PM1_9483

Now, Myles Gaskin is getting the chance to show what he can do, and he’s responding.

Gaskin got his most extensive playing time against the New York Giants on Sunday and came through with a couple of big plays in the second half.

“The one thing that’s been good about Myles is he’s continued to learn the offense and know what to do when he’s out there,” offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said Tuesday morning. “He’s made the most of his opportunities at practice and certainly I think that’s really kind of transferred into the game. He ran the ball and was decisive with some of his run reads. I think he had some production in the screen game as well. I just think that he’s continued to develop and grow in his role.”

Related Links

Gaskin ended up playing 34 offensive snaps in the 36-20 loss against the Giants, a total that was twice his previous season high of 16, which happened against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 and against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.

While Laird has played 13 of the 14 games, Gaskin was inactive for the first eight games before he made his NFL debut against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.

Gaskin, who was one of the Dolphins’ two seventh-round picks in the 2017 NFL draft along with fullback Chandler Cox, had a 27-yard run against the Giants and a 20-yard reception as part of his 72 yards from scrimmage.

The 27-yard run was the longest by a Dolphins running back this season.

Based on his performance against the Giants, it’s certainly fair to expect Gaskin to get more opportunities in the final two games of the regular season.

“I think we’re still learning a lot about him,” O’Shea said. “He’s certainly done some things that would say that he’s got attributes in both of those areas (speed, quickness). It’s still something we’re evaluating and giving him opportunities kind of to show what he can do physically.”

Related Content

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday Following Dolphins-Giants
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday Following Dolphins-Giants

Head Coach Brian Flores discussed the Dolphins' loss to the Giants on Monday.
DeVante Parker Extension A Positive For Both Sides
news

DeVante Parker Extension A Positive For Both Sides

The new deal for DeVante Parker is a win-win for the receiver and the Dolphins.
Top News: Jamal Davis II Set To Make NFL Debut
news

Top News: Jamal Davis II Set To Make NFL Debut

The former Akron standout is looking forward to potentially making his NFL debut against the Giants.
Davon Godchaux Named Dolphins 2019 WPMOY Nominee
news

Davon Godchaux Named Dolphins 2019 WPMOY Nominee

Godchaux endless work in the community earned him the nomination.
Runningback Patrick Laird (42) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday December 1st, 2019. (Carlos Goldman /Miami Dolphins)
news

Praise The Laird: Fan Pays Tribute To Undrafted Rookie RB With Tattoo

The legend of Patrick Laird keeps growing.
Mike Gesicki Excited To Face Childhood Team, Former Teammate Saquon Barkley
news

Mike Gesicki Excited To Face Childhood Team, Former Teammate Saquon Barkley

The former Nittany Lion grew up a New York Giants fan.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Getting It Done On The Run
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick Getting It Done On The Run

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has successfully used his legs to help provide a spark on offense.
Revisiting Jason Sanders' Record Day Against Jets
news

Revisiting Jason Sanders' Record Day Against Jets

Breaking down the second-year kicker's record-breaking day.
Isaiah Ford Answers The Call Against Jets
news

Isaiah Ford Answers The Call Against Jets

The wide receiver capitalized on his opportunity and caught six receptions for 92 yards.
Fake Spike 25th Anniversary Flashback
news

Fake Spike 25th Anniversary Flashback

Looking back at Dan Marino's famous trick play against the New York Jets 25 years later.
The Playmaker: DeVante Parker Producing Career-Best Season
news

The Playmaker: DeVante Parker Producing Career-Best Season

The wide receiver is staying healthy and his talent is shining.

Advertising