Turning Points: Five Key Plays From Dolphins-Giants

After cutting their deficit to 14-13, the Dolphins forced a Giants punt from the New York 42-yard line. That’s when the self-inflicted issues of the second half really came to light. The Dolphins already were going to have bad field position after the Giants downed Riley Dixon’s punt at the 5-yard line, but it got worse when Trent Harris was penalized for holding, moving the ball to the 3. On first-and-10 from the 3, veteran J’Marcus Webb, into the game as an extra offensive lineman, was flagged for a false start, and now the Dolphins were moved back to the 1 1/2–yard line. Laird again found himself on the wrong end of a big play. He was handed the ball and headed into the middle of the line, but again there was a Giants defender who broke through the line, this time B.J. Hill. The only way Laird could avoid getting tackled into the end zone at that point was by bouncing the run outside and making a defender miss. But Giants cornerback Sam Beal got Laird by the legs to record the safety and make it a 16-13 score.