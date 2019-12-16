Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins vs. Giants

To me it felt like the Giants came out after halftime and captured the momentum on their first offensive drive. Manning went up tempo, rushing to the line of scrimmage on the very first play, and found a wide open Darius Slayton for a 26-completion. He later found Cody Latimer for 21 and then two plays later for a five yard score. Later, after both teams exchanged turnovers, the Dolphins answered with a 47-yard field goal from Jason Sanders, but it would be the last time Miami had an answer for the Giants. A New York punt backed the Miami’s offense up inside their own 3-yard line, and the game started to change. A false start moved the football back to the two, and from there the New York defense took control. Defensive tackle penetration forced Patrick Laird to bounce backwards and to the outside where defensive back Sam Beal made the easy tackle for two points and a 16-13 Giants lead that they would never relinquish. The ensuing punt into the wind and a solid return gave a short field for Manning to operate. With the ball at the Dolphins 40-yard line, it took the Giants offense just three plays to extend the lead to 10 points, and the game slipped away from that point on.